Govt committed to curb illegal mining: Bikram Singh Thakur

Kangra: Industries, Labour & Employment and Technical Education Minister Bikram Singh Thakur conducted surprise raid along with District administration including Additional SP (HQ) Kangra, Mining Officer Nurpur, DSP Nurpur, SHO Indora and other officials in Damtal, Majra and Tipri of Indora Tehsil and Jawali area of District Kangra today.

The Minister said that State government is commitment to develop state as a favourite investor destination and ensure implementation of rules and regulation regarding industrial sector in state. He said that the state government is making all efforts to strengthen the existing infrastructure to attract industrialists and entrepreneurs to set up their industrial units in the state.

He said that violation of rules will not be tolerated at all and those found guilty will be punished as per the laws of the state. He said that a high level meeting will be organized to curb illegal mining practices in the state.

Industries Minister inspected 18 crushers during the raid. He also inspected 12 Mining leases on the occasion. Violations of mining rules were observed in 8 granted lease area. He directed concerned authorities to fine the lease holders Rs. 50,000 each as per Rules.

During the raid, one mining lease in Jawali upstream and the Sidhatha head works granted in favour of Manav stone crusher was recommended for suspension keeping the safety of head works structures of IPH and complaints of IPH department regarding illegal mining near the public structure in consideration.

Total 4 cases of unauthorized mining activities were noticed out of which one tractor, one JCB and two tippers were impounded and also fined during the operation.

Bikram Singh Thakur said that no illegal mining activities will spared in the river bed which is leading to degradation of Environment and such operations will continue in future also and stringent action will be initiated against person involved in unauthorized mining activities.