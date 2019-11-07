Relations with UAE are at their best: Anurag Thakur

Conducive climate, hardworking workforce will be asset for companies: Thakur

Dharamshala: The Union Minister of state for finance and corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur said that India and UAE share a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.’

Thakur, in his address at the ‘Growing economic ties between with UAE at the first day of the Global Investors’ Meet 2019, at Dharamshala, emphasised to enhance it further through investments in the state of Himachal Pradesh.

Anurag Thakur while lauding Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s initiatives in introducing the new investment policy which made India a ‘Investor’s heaven’ said that UAE is the 3rd largest partner which lead the relations with UAE at their best, we consider UAE our brothers.

The Union Minister of state for finance and corporate Affairs said the Union Government has taken numerous policy reforms, economic measures, corporate tax cuts and steps to facilitate ease of doing business in India. Inviting investors in Himachal, Thakur said

“Himachal has a conducive climate, hardworking and skilled workforce that will be an asset to any companies looking to invest here.”

The Minister further said that there are many tasks force and Joint Working Groups and Ministerial Groups between India and UAE working on investment, trade, skills etc. He said that he is confident that we will galvanise the strength of our 3.3 million workforce in bringing our nations together.