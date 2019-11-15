Global Investors Meet-2019: Appoint Nodal officers with each business group to speed up approval of projects

Weekly Status report on environmental clearances and section 118 approvals

Shimla: For early execution of MOUs signed during the Global Investors Meet-2019, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister asked to appoint nodal officers with each major business groups so that constant liaison could be maintained with the company regarding progress in granting approval to their projects.

Jai Ram Thakur, in a review meeting of Global Investors Meet-2019, said that apart from appointing nodal officers, proposed mega-projects should have a specially dedicated officer who could ensure follow up regarding various approvals.

The CM asked to give special focus on setting up of land bank comprising of both government and private land so that land could be made available to the potential entrepreneurs on-demand at the earliest. He said that if required the nodal officer should also be appointed for proper coordination of land bank.

Jai Ram Thakur said that MoUs worth Rs. 92819 crore have been signed till now with various prospective entrepreneurs out of which 610 MoUs worth Rs. 89302 crore have been uploaded on the Himpragati portal. He directed the concerned officers to upload all the MoUs signed at the earliest as Himpragati portal was the single source of MoUs status. He said that all the new policies framed by the government should be notified by the departments so that entrepreneurs could be benefitted from the incentives being by the Government for establishing their units in the State.

The Chief Minister said that government would also set up Investment Promotion Agency to facilitate the entrepreneurs. He directed the officers to ensure that targets must be achieved to ensure that the groundbreaking ceremony of projects worth Rs. 10,000 crore were performed on 27th December this year on the occasion of completion of two years of the present government.

Jai Ram Thakur said special thrust should be laid on effective coordination with foreign delegates for updating them regarding various clearances of their project proposals. He said that all the concerned departments should also provide weekly status regarding environmental clearances and section 118. He also directed departments to identify government land for the projects. He said that regularly follow up of B2G meetings should be done and officers should come up with innovative ideas and suggestions.