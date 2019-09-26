Rs. 1,040 crores investment in Solar Power Sector

Shimla: The Department of MPP and Power hosted a Power Conclave in which as many as 10 MoUs were signed for hydro projects with an investment of Rs. 25,772 crores with a capacity of 2927 MW with NTPC, SJVNL and NHPC for harnessing identified hydro projects in the State.

The investment is expecting to provide potential employment to 13,250 persons in the state.

SJVNL signed MoUs for 7 Hydro Electric Projects (HEP) with a total capacity of 1958 MW; these are Luhri Stage – I, Luhri Stage – II, Dhaulasidh, Jangi Thopan Powari, Purthi, Bardang.

NTPC signed MoUs for projects with total capacity of 520 MW for construction of Miyar HEP and Seli HEP. While NHPC signed MoU for 449 MW Dugar HEP project.

Apart from Hydro Power Projects, the department of MPP & Power has also entered MoUs worth Rs 1,040 crore with three private entities in Solar Power Sector which shall generate employment to about 1,500 persons.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur hailed the contribution of SJVNL, NTPC, NHPC for playing a pivotal role in harnessing hydro power in the State. The State Government was committed towards providing all possible help to the investors in energy sector, the CM added.