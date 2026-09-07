Shimla: In a major crackdown on the illegal drug trade, Shimla Police arrested two persons in Sanjauli after allegedly recovering around 24 grams of ‘Chitta’ (heroin) and approximately seven grams of MDMA from their possession.

An FIR, No. 65/2026, has been registered at Sanjauli Police Station under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The arrests were made on September 4 following a tip-off about suspected drug peddling in the area.

According to police, a Sanjauli Police team was conducting patrols near the Lakshmi Narayan Temple on the evening of September 4 when it received information from a reliable source that two persons were moving around Batish Colony with the intention of selling ‘Chitta’ and other narcotic substances.

Acting swiftly on the information, the police team reached the location and intercepted the suspects. During a search of their bags, police allegedly recovered approximately 24 grams of heroin, commonly referred to as ‘Chitta’, along with around seven grams of MDMA.

Both suspects were arrested at the spot and taken into custody for further questioning.

The accused have been identified as Baldev Singh (45), a resident of Sector 41-D, Badheri, Chandigarh, and Sahil (23), a resident of Village Devag, Post Office Devla, Tehsil Sunni, Shimla district.

Police have started a probe to establish the source from which the narcotics were procured and their intended supply network. Investigators are also examining the accused persons’ contacts and seeking to identify other individuals who may be connected with the alleged drug network.

The Shimla Police have reiterated that strict action will continue against individuals involved in the possession, supply and distribution of narcotic substances in the district. The investigation into the case is currently underway.