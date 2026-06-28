Kangra: The Special Task Force (STF) of Kangra district seized 223 grams of heroin (commonly known as chitta) and arrested three alleged drug traffickers near Shastri ITI in Jasur during a special operation on Sunday.

The STF team, which has been working to strengthen the campaign for a “Chitta-Free Himachal”, was conducting routine patrolling in the Jasur area when it received credible information about the movement of suspected drug smugglers near Shastri ITI. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, the team intercepted three suspicious individuals and recovered 223 grams of heroin from their possession during a search.

A police spokesperson said all three accused were arrested on the spot. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Police Station Nurpur in Police District Nurpur, and further legal proceedings have been initiated.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the source of the contraband, identify the supply chain and uncover any other links connected to the drug trafficking network.

The spokesperson said the successful operation reflects the state police’s continued efforts to crack down on drug trafficking, protect the youth from the menace of substance abuse and create greater public awareness against narcotics.

The police also appealed to the public to share any information related to drug trafficking by dialing the emergency helpline 112 or informing the nearest police station. The identity of informants, the spokesperson said, would be kept strictly confidential.