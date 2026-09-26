Heavy rain expected across Himachal Pradesh over the next four days; September 27 likely to witness peak rainfall activity

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh witnessed a change in weather conditions on Saturday, with rainfall reported in Shimla during the afternoon and the season’s first snowfall recorded in the higher reaches of Kinnaur district.

The morning remained sunny in Shimla, but weather conditions changed abruptly in the afternoon as heavy rain swept across the state capital. The city was later enveloped in mist, with rainfall continuing in several areas.

Meanwhile, the season’s first snowfall was reported from the Kuno-Charang border area of Pooh subdivision in Kinnaur district. Other parts of Kinnaur received rainfall, while light snowfall was also recorded over some of the state’s higher-altitude peaks.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Shimla, the state is likely to experience a spell of widespread rainfall over the next four days. Heavy rainfall is expected in southeastern Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas from September 26 to the morning of September 29.

The intensity of rainfall is likely to be highest on September 27.

Orange alert for Sirmaur; Rain forecast in several districts

The Meteorological Centre has issued an Orange Alert for isolated places in Sirmaur district on September 27, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Yellow Alerts have been issued for Bilaspur, Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Kinnaur districts for the same day. A Yellow Alert has also been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur for September 28.

The weather department has warned that isolated locations may witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during the period.

Widespread rainfall is expected in parts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Bilaspur from the evening of September 26 to the morning of September 29.

Moderate rainfall is also likely in parts of Una, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Kinnaur and Spiti on September 27 and 28.

On September 26, light to moderate rainfall is expected at many places, with heavy showers possible at isolated locations in Shimla, Sirmaur and Kinnaur. Light rain is also likely in parts of Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti.

Rainfall activity may continue in several areas on September 29, while light rain is likely at some places between September 30 and October 2.

Along with rainfall, strong winds are also expected in several districts. Winds with speeds of 40–50 kmph are likely in Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur from September 26 to 28. Similar strong winds may occur at isolated locations in Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi on September 27.

The changing weather has brought the first signs of winter to the higher reaches, with snowfall in Kinnaur, while lower and mid-hill areas are preparing for another spell of heavy rain. The weather department has advised residents and travellers to remain cautious in areas likely to experience heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.