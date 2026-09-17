Kangra: Acting on information received during the Himachal Pradesh government’s special anti-drug campaign, Kangra district police have made a significant breakthrough, recovering 18.81 grams of ‘Chitta’ (heroin) in two separate incidents.

Four people have been arrested in connection with the recoveries, and cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (ND&PS) Act. Police said investigations are underway to trace the source of the contraband and identify the wider supply network.

6.35 Grams Recovered in Baijnath

In the first case, a police team from Baijnath conducted a search of a residential premises within its jurisdiction. During the search, 6.35 grams of ‘Chitta’/heroin was allegedly recovered after being concealed beneath a mattress.

Two persons were arrested in the case, and an FIR was registered at Baijnath Police Station under Sections 21 and 29 of the ND&PS Act.

The accused have been identified as Anand Gurung alias Kippu, resident of Kathog, Baijnath and Rahul Verma, resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab

The investigation is being carried out by the Investigating Officer of Baijnath Police Station.

12.46 Grams Seized Near Old Kangra Road

In the second incident, a team from Kangra Police Station apprehended two individuals at a rain shelter near Old Kangra Road. A personal search allegedly led to the recovery of 12.46 grams of ‘Chitta’/heroin.

The accused have been identified as Amit Kumar (25), resident of Bagli, Tehsil Kangra, District Kangra and Nikhil Vyas (30), resident of Majhanu, Tehsil Panchrukhi, District Kangra

A case has been registered at Kangra Police Station under the relevant provisions of the ND&PS Act, and further investigation is in progress.

Police Focus on Tracing Supply Network

Kangra Police said the investigation is not limited to the immediate arrests, with teams working to identify the source of the contraband and the supply chain involved in its distribution.

The police administration has also appealed to the public to come forward and immediately inform the local police if they have information about anyone involved in the illegal drug trade.

Kangra Police assured that the identity of informants will be kept strictly confidential, urging citizens to cooperate in efforts to curb the spread of drugs in the district.