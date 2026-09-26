Nahan: BJP Himachal Pradesh president Dr Rajeev Bindal on Saturday accused the Congress government of promoting a culture of political intimidation and lawlessness, and demanded an impartial investigation into allegations of damage to public property during the party’s recent protest in Shimla.

Referring to the September 25 Congress demonstration outside the Election Department office over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Bindal said allegations of wall writing, effigy burning, damage to a police vehicle and intimidation of police personnel should be verified through CCTV footage, videos and other evidence. He demanded that responsibility be fixed and action taken according to law if any offence is established.

Bindal said the same legal standards should apply to ruling and opposition parties and urged the government to preserve all available evidence related to the protest.

Bindal also said the Congress government could no longer blame the previous BJP regime for problems after nearly four years in office. He sought a report on expenditure and progress in Sirmaur, particularly on healthcare, roads, drinking water, education and vacancies.

He specifically raised questions over the development of Dr Y.S. Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan, and sought a time-bound update on its infrastructure. The state’s 2026-27 Budget has proposed Rs 500 crore for construction of the medical college.

He also sought transparency over pending liabilities under government healthcare schemes, saying patients should not face difficulties because of payment or administrative issues.

On the Kishau Multipurpose Project, Bindal demanded details of Himachal Pradesh’s financial obligations, water rights, power entitlement and irrigation benefits for Sirmaur farmers.

He said the government should clearly disclose the quantum of irrigation water expected for farmers, the state’s water and power share and the basis for projected financial returns from the project.

Bindal also questioned expenditure incurred on preparations for the Chief Minister’s proposed Sirmaur visit, which was later cancelled, and sought details of the amount spent and the heads under which it was incurred.