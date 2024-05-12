Kangra – A disaster struck the Multhan market in Kangra district on Friday night as water leakage from the tunnel of the 25 MW Lambadug Hydro Power Project unleashed chaos and destruction. Water leakage from the hydropower project tunnel wreaked havoc, inundating houses, shops, and streets with debris and water. The incident, which occurred on Friday night, left residents startled and authorities scrambling to assess and address the aftermath.

The sudden surge in water leakage, coupled with large stones and debris, cascaded into the market area at approximately 8:45 pm, triggering panic among the populace. Witnesses described scenes of chaos as debris-laden water surged through the market, damaging properties and vehicles in its path. Shops and houses bore the brunt of the onslaught, with many premises partially submerged and obstructed by debris.

The impact extended beyond the market, with the telecom exchange and police post in Multhan also sustaining damage from the debris onslaught. Eleven police personnel and civilians present at the police post were compelled to flee for their safety as the deluge engulfed the area.

Residents, overwhelmed by the scale of destruction, found themselves unable to clear the debris unaided, necessitating assistance from the authorities. The deluge carved a trench in its wake, while approximately 45 kanals of land were inundated with debris, posing a significant challenge for recovery efforts.

In response to the crisis, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baijnath Devi Chand affirmed that the administration was actively assessing the situation. Immediate relief amounting to Rs 2.04 lakh has been disbursed to 44 of the 48 affected individuals to alleviate their distress.

Amidst rising tensions, a meeting convened between the affected families and company management, chaired by SDM Baijnath Devi Singh, sought to address concerns and chart a path forward. The company management committed to conducting a comprehensive evaluation of the losses within 72 hours and pledged to provide compensation within a week. Senior officials from the company were present at the meeting to engage with the affected community.

Meanwhile, on Saturday afternoon, an administration team inspected the damaged tunnel and assessed the condition of the Lambadag project, underscoring the urgent need for mitigation measures to prevent future incidents.