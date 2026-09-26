Diverse roles, leading recruiters and international exposure shape opportunities for the 2024-26 cohort

Chandigarh: LM Thapar School of Management (LMTSM), Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, has begun the placement process for its 2024-26 graduating cohort, with students entering a recruitment season marked by diverse career opportunities, industry participation and international exposure.

The ongoing placement process is opening opportunities across several business functions, including sales and marketing, business development, consulting, analytics, finance, taxation, digital marketing, hospitality and management.

Recent recruitment engagements have included organisations such as Jaguar, ITC Hotels and Oxane. Students have been considered for roles including Management Trainee–Sales & Marketing, Future Leaders Programme and positions in digital marketing and sales and marketing.

The diversity of roles reflects the changing requirements of the corporate sector, where employers increasingly seek professionals with a combination of analytical ability, communication skills, commercial understanding, technology awareness and leadership capabilities.

80+ recruiters participated in previous placement season

The current placement season builds on LMTSM’s established engagement with the corporate sector. According to the school’s latest placement report, more than 80 recruiters participated in the 2024-25 placement season, with the highest package reaching ₹24.81 lakh per annum.

The placement report recorded an average package of ₹12.64 lakh for the top 10 per cent of the cohort, ₹11.31 lakh for the top 25 per cent and ₹9.87 lakh for the top 50 per cent.

The recruiter ecosystem has included organisations such as American Express, PwC, Deloitte, KPMG, Wipro, Amazon, Nestlé, Tech Mahindra, ITC Hotels, Reliance Industries, Hyundai, Volvo, L’Oréal, Accenture, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, Saint-Gobain, MRF, EY, HDFC Bank, Hero, ZS, Blinkit, Jio-bp and Federal Bank, among others.

The presence of recruiters from multiple sectors gives students opportunities to explore career paths in consulting, analytics, banking, financial services, FMCG, automobile, technology, hospitality, sales, marketing and operations.

Focused learning environment; International exposure adds global perspective

LMTSM follows a focused cohort model aimed at providing students with greater opportunities for interaction with faculty members, peers and industry professionals.

The academic experience combines classroom learning with case studies, live projects, experiential learning, competitions and industry interactions. Students are also supported through career preparation initiatives covering resume development, mock interviews, skill-building sessions, pre-placement interactions and recruitment processes.

The approach is intended to help students connect management concepts with practical business situations and prepare for the transition into the corporate workplace.

Alongside domestic industry engagement, international exposure remains an important component of the LMTSM experience.

The school has academic collaborations and exchange opportunities in different international destinations. Malta forms part of this international ecosystem through LMTSM’s association with the University of Malta, where students have participated in academic exchange opportunities.