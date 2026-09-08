Shimla: The rising incidence of cancer in Himachal Pradesh has emerged as a major public health concern, with doctors and researchers pointing to a combination of tobacco consumption, changing dietary habits, possible exposure to agricultural chemicals and changing lifestyles as important factors behind the growing disease burden.

Around 16,000 new cancer patients are reported annually in hospitals across Himachal Pradesh. A recent study found that the self-reported cancer rate in the state is increasing by 2.2 per cent every year, considerably higher than the national average of 0.6 per cent.

The findings have raised concerns about the changing health profile of the state, particularly as neighbouring Punjab and Haryana are also witnessing a significant cancer burden.

Intestinal cancer cases highest

According to the study, intestinal cancer accounts for the highest number of cancer cases in Himachal, followed by breast and oral cancers.

Doctors have linked the growing incidence of intestinal cancer with changing food habits, increased consumption of red meat and unbalanced diets. Reduced physical activity and other lifestyle changes are also being viewed as contributing factors.

Pesticide use under scrutiny; Tobacco continues to pose a serious threat

The extensive use of pesticides and chemical fertilisers in apple orchards and vegetable cultivation has also emerged as an area of concern. Researchers have raised questions about prolonged exposure to agricultural chemicals and the possibility of contamination of food and water sources.

While these concerns warrant further scientific investigation, health experts say greater monitoring of agricultural chemical use and food and water safety is important to reduce potential health risks.

Bidis, cigarettes and hookahs remain significant risk factors, particularly among men. Tobacco consumption is strongly associated with cancers of the lung, throat and oral cavity.

The prevalence of smoking and other forms of tobacco use, combined with environmental pollution, has added to concerns over the increasing cancer burden in the state.

Cancer risk rising among middle-aged women

Doctors from the Department of Community Medicine at IGMC Shimla analysed data from previous years concerning patients visiting the institute’s Tertiary Cancer Centre. The research was published in the June 2026 issue of Medletter.

The study found the highest incidence of cancer among people in the 58–67 age group. At the same time, researchers noted increasing cancer risk among women in the 38–57 age group, raising concerns about the disease affecting people at comparatively younger ages.

Actual number of cases could be higher

The reported figure of approximately 16,000 new patients annually may not represent the complete cancer burden in Himachal Pradesh. Many patients from the state travel to Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and other states for specialised diagnosis and treatment.

As a result, some cases involving Himachal residents may not be reflected in state hospital data, suggesting that the actual number of cancer cases could be higher.

Need for prevention and early detection

The findings underline the need for stronger cancer screening, early diagnosis and public awareness programmes across Himachal Pradesh. Reducing tobacco consumption, promoting healthier dietary habits and monitoring potential environmental exposures could play an important role in prevention.

With the cancer incidence in Himachal reportedly rising at a rate substantially above the national average, the study has highlighted the need for continued research into environmental, dietary and lifestyle factors, along with improved cancer surveillance and access to treatment within the state.