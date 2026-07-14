Shimla: The Special Task Force (STF) and Himachal Pradesh Police intensified their crackdown on drug abuse and trafficking during the second phase of the statewide ‘Anti-Chitta’ campaign, screening 840 suspects and conducting search operations at 573 secluded and vulnerable locations across the state.

According to a police spokesperson, the coordinated drive was launched to dismantle drug networks, identify habitual offenders and curb the spread of synthetic drugs. The STF, in coordination with district police units, carried out simultaneous raids and inspections in all districts as part of the special enforcement campaign.

During the operation, police teams searched 573 deserted, isolated and semi-public locations considered vulnerable to drug-related activities. A total of 840 suspects were screened, while urine samples of 114 individuals were collected for testing to identify possible drug consumption.

The spokesperson said the campaign also included extensive vehicle checking, with police inspecting 1,774 vehicles at various checkpoints across the state. As part of enforcement under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), authorities issued 169 challans and registered one case for violations.

The operation led to the seizure of 2.57 grams of ‘Chitta’, a synthetic drug, and the arrest of two individuals allegedly involved in drug-related offences.

Apart from enforcement, the campaign also focused on public awareness. Police installed ‘No Drug Abuse’ information boards at 885 identified sensitive locations to spread awareness about the harmful effects of narcotics and encourage community participation in the fight against drug abuse.

The police spokesperson said the STF and district police will continue conducting such special drives across the state to strengthen action against drug trafficking and consumption. He added that the campaign aims not only to apprehend offenders but also to create greater public awareness and deter drug-related activities through sustained enforcement and community engagement.

The state police reiterated their commitment to making Himachal Pradesh drug-free and appealed to the public to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by sharing information about drug peddling and substance abuse in their localities.