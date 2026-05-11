In a breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown against drug trafficking in Shimla district, police arrested two accused with 64 grams of heroin, commonly known as ‘Chitta’, during a naka near the Tara Devi-Tutu bifurcation.

According to police, the operation was carried out on May 10, 2026, by a team from West Shimla Police Station after officials received confidential information that two persons were travelling towards Shimla from the Shoghi side with a consignment of heroin meant for sale among local youth.

Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the Shimla Special Cell laid a roadblock and intercepted the suspected vehicle. During the search, police recovered 64 grams of heroin from the car. A cash amount was also seized from the vehicle.

The accused have been identified as Karan (35), a resident of Khalston in Shimla, and Karan Verma (30), a resident of Theog in Shimla district.

Police have registered FIR No. 83/2026 at West Shimla Police Station under Sections 21 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Both accused were arrested and are scheduled to be produced before the court on Monday.

Police said that further investigation is underway to trace the source of the heroin consignment and to uncover the larger drug trafficking network linked to the case. The police are also investigating whether more people are involved in the supply chain operating in and around the Shimla district.

Shimla Police appealed to the public to immediately share information related to drug trafficking or drug consumption so that strict action can be taken against those involved in the narcotics trade.