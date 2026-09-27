Una: The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated the process of acquiring an additional 98,683 square metres of land for the upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Una district, with the aim of ensuring better connectivity and planned development of the industrial area.

The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a notification under Rule 4 of the Himachal Pradesh Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Rules, 2015.

The land to be acquired falls in the revenue areas (mohals) of Jodian Kuthar Beet, Pubbowal, Kuthar Beet, Panjuwana, Jodian Pubbowal-I and Roda Baliwal.

According to the plan, the additional land will be used to establish connectivity between the industrial and institutional areas of the Bulk Drug Park, besides facilitating the construction of roads and other essential infrastructure.

The government is also focusing on developing the area as a well-planned industrial township rather than limiting development to the industrial zone. The objective is to provide residential and civic facilities for officials, scientists, engineers and employees expected to work in pharmaceutical companies coming up in the park.

The Bulk Drug Park is being developed over approximately 1,405 acres. The additional land acquisition is aimed at addressing planning and infrastructure challenges witnessed in older industrial areas such as Baddi, where industrial expansion has often outpaced the development of supporting civic amenities.

The proposed township will require facilities including quality schools, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, banking services, recreational spaces and public transport, along with adequate road connectivity and residential infrastructure.

The project is expected to give a major boost to pharmaceutical manufacturing in the state. According to government estimates, the Bulk Drug Park could attract investments of around ₹8,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore and generate approximately 15,000 to 20,000 employment opportunities.

The additional land acquisition is therefore being viewed as an important step towards creating an integrated industrial and residential ecosystem around the Bulk Drug Park.