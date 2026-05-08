The Himachal Pradesh Police has intensified its action against drug traffickers by extensively invoking the provisions of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, 1988. In a major statewide crackdown, police executed 19 preventive detention orders against habitual drug traffickers allegedly involved in the illegal narcotics trade, particularly chitta and heroin.

Police said the detained individuals were repeat offenders and part of organised drug trafficking networks that posed a serious threat to society, especially the youth of Himachal Pradesh. The action has been carried out as part of the ongoing anti-drug campaign being conducted under the Chief Minister-led Anti-Chitta Jan Andolan.

According to the district-wise details, four detention orders were executed in Shimla, three in Police District Baddi, two each in Kangra, Bilaspur, Solan and Kinnaur, and one each in Sirmaur, Kullu and Police District Nurpur.

Officials said the action is part of a focused preventive policing strategy aimed at dismantling organised drug supply networks operating in the state. The strategy includes sustained surveillance, intelligence gathering, backward linkage investigations and systematic documentation, which are being converted into strong detention proposals under the PIT-NDPS Act.

The police said the objective is not only to arrest offenders but also to incapacitate major traffickers and disrupt larger drug supply chains. Under the PIT-NDPS Act, habitual offenders involved in illicit trafficking can be preventively detained to stop them from continuing such activities.

Drug trafficking and chitta abuse have become a major concern in Himachal Pradesh over the past few years, particularly in districts located along interstate routes. Law enforcement agencies have repeatedly highlighted the growing involvement of organised networks targeting young people, prompting stricter enforcement measures across the state.

Reiterating its zero-tolerance policy against narcotics trafficking, HP Police said strict preventive detention measures would continue against those repeatedly indulging in drug-related offences despite earlier criminal cases and arrests.

Police also appealed to the public, particularly youth, to actively support the anti-drug campaign by sharing information regarding drug trafficking and peddling through ERSS Dial 112. Officials stated that all information received is kept completely confidential.