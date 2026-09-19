Kangra: Acting on a tip-off, the CIA team of Kangra Police has arrested three people, including a woman, after recovering 67.62 grams of ‘Chitta’ (synthetic heroin) during a vehicle checking operation near Manjhgran bus stand under Shahpur Police Station.

The police team had set up a vehicle checking and blockade on the Nurpur-Gaggal new four-lane highway near Manjhgran bus stand. During the operation, the police stopped and searched an Alto K10 taxi bearing registration number HP-01D-0743.

According to the police, a thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 67.62 grams of ‘Chitta’ from the possession of the three occupants, comprising two men and one woman. The CIA team immediately arrested all three accused and seized the contraband as well as the vehicle.

The arrested accused have been identified as 36-year-old Ajay Kumar, a resident of Shaukni Da Kot in Dharamshala, 34-year-old Devi Singh of Majhera in Kangra, and 36-year-old Sandeep Kaur from Dugwala, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Punjab.

A case has been registered against the three accused at Shahpur Police Station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Further investigation is underway to establish the source of the contraband and identify the intended recipients.

Police are questioning the accused to determine whether they are linked to a larger drug supply network operating in Kangra and neighbouring areas. Investigators are also examining the circumstances under which the contraband was being transported in the taxi.

Kangra District Police has also noted that drug suppliers are increasingly using women to facilitate the distribution of ‘Chitta’ and heroin. The police are examining this aspect as part of the ongoing investigation.