Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to establish an Allied and Healthcare College at Hamirpur with a total intake of 330 seats, aimed at increasing the availability of trained healthcare professionals and strengthening the delivery of specialised medical services across the state.

The new institution will offer professional undergraduate courses in several allied healthcare disciplines, providing students in Himachal Pradesh with opportunities to receive specialised training within the state.

Six professional courses to be offered

The Allied and Healthcare College at Hamirpur will have a total of 330 seats across six programmes. The proposed intake includes:

B.Sc. Laboratory Sciences – 60 seats

B.Sc. Radiology – 60 seats

B.Sc. Anesthesia – 60 seats

B.Sc. Optometry – 60 seats

B.Sc. Physiotherapy – 60 seats

Dialysis Technician – 30 seats

The initiative is intended to create a larger pool of skilled allied and healthcare professionals who can meet the growing manpower requirements of hospitals and other health institutions in the state.

Rs 6.87 crore for machinery and equipment; Radiation Therapy Technology course at Shimla and Tanda

To facilitate the smooth functioning of the new college, the state government has decided to release Rs 6.87 crore for the procurement of necessary machinery and equipment.

The investment will help establish the infrastructure required for practical and specialised training in various allied healthcare disciplines. The institution is expected to provide students with greater access to professional training and practical exposure without having to leave the state for such courses.

The government said the initiative is aimed at ensuring the availability of trained professionals and strengthening specialised healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh.

In another significant decision to expand specialised healthcare education, the government has approved the introduction of the Bachelor of Radiation Therapy Technology course from the academic session 2026-27.

The course will have an annual intake of 30 seats each at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda.