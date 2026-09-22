Police Recover Nearly 80% of Stolen Jewellery and Valuables; Departmental Action Initiated Against Government Employees

Shimla: Four people, including a Sub-Inspector of the Uttarakhand Excise Department, have been arrested in connection with the theft of jewellery and other valuables worth crores of rupees from the residence of a hotelier in Shimla.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Kumar, a Sub-Inspector/Deputy Excise Inspector and resident of Ramnagar, Uttarakhand; Constable Baljit Singh; Pappu Lal, a UPNAL contractual employee; and Naeem, a PRD personnel from Uttarakhand’s Udhamp Singh Nagar district.

According to the police, approximately 80 per cent of the stolen property has been recovered, including gold jewellery and other valuables. Investigations are continuing to trace the remaining property and establish the involvement of other suspects.

Alleged Recovery of Stolen Property During Vehicle Check

The case took a serious turn after allegations emerged that the four accused were intercepted while travelling with the stolen valuables. During the search, it is alleged that a team involved in checking the vehicle kept a portion of the stolen property and allowed the accused to leave with the remaining valuables.

The circumstances surrounding the alleged division of the stolen property are also being investigated.

Following information received by Shimla Police, a joint operation involving the Shimla Police and Udham Singh Nagar Police led to the arrest of all four accused.

Preliminary investigation has also indicated the possible involvement of an unidentified person. Police teams are conducting searches to establish the person’s identity and role in the crime.

Theft Reported on September 7; Government Employees Suspended

The theft allegedly took place on the night of September 7 at the residence of Renu Baljij near Kalibari in Shimla. Among those allegedly involved was a maid who had reportedly been employed at the house only a few days before the incident.

Jewellery, cash and other valuables worth crores of rupees were allegedly stolen from the residence.

The following day, September 8, Shimla Police registered an FIR against unidentified persons at Sadar Police Station under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched an investigation.

Police subsequently examined technical evidence and other clues to identify the suspects and trace their movements.

Following the arrests, the Uttarakhand govt has suspended the Excise Department Sub-Inspector and constable with immediate effect. Orders have also been issued for action against the UPNAL contractual employee and the PRD personnel allegedly linked to the case.

Investigation Underway

Shimla police confirmed that four accused from Uttarakhand have been arrested in connection with the theft and said that the majority of the stolen jewellery has been recovered. Police are now working to recover the remaining valuables, determine the complete sequence of events and identify any other people involved in the crime. The alleged involvement of additional persons and the circumstances surrounding the handling of the stolen property remain under investigation.