BJP Leader Reveals Accused’s Involvement in the Heinous 1998 Chamba Terrorist Attack

A shocking revelation has emerged in the Chamba murder case, as BJP leader Jairam Thakur unveiled a disturbing link between the main accused, Musafir Mohammad, and the horrific 1998 Chamba terrorist attack.

Thakur disclosed during a press conference in Shimla that Musafir Mohammad was included in the deadliest terrorist incident in Himachal Pradesh’s history, which claimed the lives of 35 innocent people.

What is the 1998 Chamba Terrorist Massacre?

The 1998 Chamba massacre stands as a dark chapter in the region’s history. Islamic terrorists trained in Pakistan, belonging to the Hizbul Mujahideen, executed the ruthless killings of 35 Hindus, primarily labourers while injuring 11 others in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh on August 3, 1998.

The terrorists carried out their brutal assault in two separate incidents, targeting the villages of Kalaban and Satrundi. In the Kalaban area, situated under the jurisdiction of the Tissa Police Station, 26 labourers were killed, and eight others were injured. In a parallel attack, five individuals lost their lives, while three sustained injuries in the village of Satrundi, both located within the Chamba district.

The victims were labourers engaged in the construction of the Bairagarh-Satrundi road, intended to connect the Pangi valley in the Tissa area. Armed with sophisticated weapons, the militants stormed Kalaban village around 3 a.m., mercilessly spraying bullets and leaving 26 labourers dead at the scene. They also injured eight individuals in the process.

While making their way back to Doda, the terrorists targeted Satrundi village, where they killed an additional nine labourers and injured three. These labourers had set up camp there to facilitate the transportation of ration supplies to the Pangi Valley. Tragically, a police constable named Shakti Singh, who was returning from Pangi after a vacation, also fell victim to the attackers.

The aftermath of the massacre revealed a gruesome sight, with bodies scattered in and around the two villages. The exact death toll remained unclear initially. The news of the horrific incident came to light when two injured survivors, Dhian Singh and Beli Ram, mustered the strength to trek eight kilometers through dense forests, eventually reaching the nearest Mansa police station to report the carnage. The Chamba massacre fuelled tensions between the Muslim Gujjar and Hindu Gaddi communities, leading to clashes in the region. The Punjab Police apprehended a prominent Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist named Billu Gujjar in Pathankot, a few days after the attack, in connection with the Chamba terrorist incident.

The recent revelation linking the accused in the Chamba murder case to the 1998 terrorist attack has raised serious concerns about security and the ongoing investigation. It underscores the need for a comprehensive examination of the accused’s background and potential connections to past criminal activities. As the case continues to unfold, authorities must ensure a thorough and diligent inquiry to bring justice to the victims and maintain the security and stability of the region.