Sukhu says government considering another DA instalment, directs departments to clear pending medical claims

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that Class-III pensioners who retired between January 1, 2016, and December 31, 2022, will receive 30 per cent of their pending pension arrears in October this year.

Class-I and Class-II pensioners falling within the same retirement period will receive 15 per cent of their pension arrears, the Chief Minister said.

Sukhu made the announcement while addressing a meeting with the Himachal Pradesh Pensioners’ Joint Front in Shimla.

The Chief Minister said the state government was aware of the difficulties being faced by pensioners and employees and was making efforts to address their concerns. He said financial benefits had been released to employees and pensioners from time to time and that the government was also considering releasing another instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) in the coming period.

Sukhu further said that directions had been issued to all government departments to clear pending medical reimbursement claims of pensioners.

He added that the government had already cleared the arrears of all pensioners above 65 years of age.