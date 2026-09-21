Special UG counselling round scheduled for October 3; applications open till September 29

Nauni: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has invited fresh online applications for admission to various undergraduate programmes against self-financing seats for the academic session 2026–27.

The university has announced a special round of counselling following the completion of three earlier rounds of counselling. Additional seats have also been made available in several programmes in response to requests from candidates who could not participate in the earlier admission process.

Under the special round, self-financing seats are available at different colleges of the university. At the College of Horticulture, Nauni, candidates can apply for BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Agriculture (Hons) in Natural Farming, BTech Food Technology, BTech Biotechnology and BSc (Hons) Agribusiness Management.

The College of Forestry, Nauni has seats available in BSc (Hons) Forestry. At the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Thunag at Gohar in Mandi district, admissions are open for BSc (Hons) Horticulture.

Similarly, the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, Hamirpur, has vacancies in BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc (Hons) Forestry, BTech Food Technology and BTech Biotechnology.

The university has stated that all self-financing seats are open at the national level. Candidates applying for admission must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent aggregate marks in Class 12, while the minimum eligibility requirement is relaxed to 45 per cent for SC/ST candidates, Persons with Disabilities and orphaned children.

For preparation of merit, marks obtained in English along with any three subjects from Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Mathematics, Agricultural Physics, Agricultural Chemistry, Agricultural Biology and Agriculture will be considered.

Admission through the special round will be based strictly on merit, availability of seats and fulfilment of the prescribed eligibility criteria.

Candidates are required to submit their applications online through the university’s admission portal. Those appearing for counselling for self-financing seats for the first time will also have to pay the prescribed counselling fee and produce the payment receipt during counselling.

The last date for submitting fresh applications is September 29, 2026, while the special counselling round will be held on October 3, 2026, at the Dr LS Negi Auditorium, UHF Nauni main campus.

Candidates appearing for counselling must bring their original documents along with self-attested copies. These include the Class 10 certificate, Class 12 Detailed Marks Certificate, character certificate from the last attended school or institution, proof of counselling fee payment and other applicable certificates. Candidates must also carry their ABC/APAAR ID.

The university has advised applicants to carefully read the Undergraduate Prospectus and subsequent amendments before applying. Candidates have also been advised to regularly check the university’s official website for updates regarding the admission process.

Attendance at the counselling venue and appearance before the Counselling Committee will be mandatory for eligible candidates seeking admission through the special round.