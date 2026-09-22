Nearly 99,000 Applicants to Compete for 734 Posts; Physical Efficiency Test Likely to Begin in October

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police is introducing a digital identification system for the recruitment of 734 constables, with candidates required to undergo biometric verification, barcode scanning and digital photography before entering the ground test.

The recruitment drive has attracted 98,719 applications from across Himachal Pradesh for 491 male and 243 female constable posts. Given the exceptionally high number of applicants, the physical efficiency test (PET) will be conducted in phases at designated police grounds and Police Lines across the state.

Officials associated with the recruitment process said preparations are underway and the ground tests are expected to begin in October. Candidates will be informed about their designated test centres, reporting times and respective dates once the detailed recruitment schedule is released.

Biometric Check at Entry; Digital Record to Track Recruitment Process

Under the new digital identification mechanism, candidates will first undergo biometric verification upon reaching the ground test venue. Their fingerprints and digital photographs will be captured and cross-checked against the information submitted during the recruitment application process.

Candidates will also be provided with a barcode linked to their recruitment records. Scanning the barcode at the test venue will enable officials to retrieve the candidate’s details quickly and verify their identity.

The system is aimed at ensuring that the person appearing for the physical test is the same individual who submitted the application, thereby reducing the possibility of impersonation and other irregularities.

The introduction of biometric and barcode-based verification is also expected to reduce repeated manual document checks at different stages of the ground test. A digital record of the candidate’s participation will be maintained from entry into the test venue through completion of the physical examination.

Officials believe that these records can also be used during subsequent stages of the recruitment process, helping maintain continuity in candidate identification.

Tests to Be Held Across Districts

Police Lines and police grounds in different districts will serve as venues for the physical tests. With almost one lakh applicants competing for 734 positions, candidates will be called in different batches and on separate dates to manage the large turnout.

The ground test will be a crucial screening stage. Candidates who meet the prescribed physical efficiency standards will proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process.

The extensive use of biometrics, digital photographs and barcode scanning is expected to strengthen transparency and security in one of the state’s largest police recruitment exercises.