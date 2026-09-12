Filmmakers from 33 countries and 15 Indian states to participate in three-day festival from September 25–27

Shimla: The 12th International Film Festival of Shimla (IIFS) is all set to bring filmmakers, actors, cinema professionals and film enthusiasts from across the world to the Queen of Hills from September 25 to 27, 2026.

The 12th International Film Festival of Shimla is being organised under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India; Department of Language and Culture, Government of Himachal Pradesh; and Himalayan Velocity. The three-day festival will be held at the historic Gaiety Theatre in Shimla, offering audiences an opportunity to experience films and cinematic voices representing diverse cultures, societies and filmmaking traditions.

According to the organisers, filmmakers and cinema representatives from 33 countries will participate in the festival. The participating countries include Iran, Portugal, Canada, Mexico, Nepal, the United States, South Korea, the Russian Federation, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Azerbaijan, Poland, Bangladesh, Bulgaria, China, Switzerland, Malaysia, Germany, Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Indonesia, Italy, Palestine, Rwanda, Uganda, Thailand and Ukraine, besides India.

The festival will also see participation from 15 Indian states, including Kerala, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Manipur, Odisha, Bihar, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Sikkim and Himachal Pradesh.

A major attraction of the festival will be special interaction sessions with noted filmmakers and actors.

Renowned writer-director Amit Rai, known for writing and directing OMG 2 (2023), will interact with audiences during a special session. The film, starring Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, received widespread attention and critical appreciation.

Actor Sharib Hashmi will also participate in a special audience interaction on the opening day of the festival, September 25. Known for his natural performances and understated screen presence, Hashmi has worked across television, Hindi cinema and digital entertainment.

He gained critical recognition for his performance in Filmistaan and has subsequently appeared in films and projects including Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Fighter and Dhaakad. He is particularly known for playing J.K. Talpade in the popular series The Family Man.

Festival Director Pushp Raj Thakur said cinema had the ability to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries.

“The participation of filmmakers and cinema representatives from 33 countries and 15 Indian states makes the 12th edition of the International Film Festival of Shimla a truly global celebration. We are delighted to welcome filmmakers and cinema lovers to Shimla and provide them with a platform to share stories, ideas and experiences through cinema,” he said.

The historic Gaiety Theatre, situated in the heart of Shimla, will provide the setting for screenings and other festival activities, adding to the cultural appeal of the event.