Shimla: In a major initiative aimed at improving employment opportunities for the youth of Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced a comprehensive free training, physical coaching and guidance programme for candidates preparing for recruitment as Constables in the Himachal Pradesh Police.

The initiative comes in the wake of the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission’s (HPPSC) advertisement issued on July 9, 2026, inviting applications for 800 Constable posts in the Himachal Pradesh Police. The state government’s programme is intended to help aspirants prepare effectively for every stage of the recruitment process.

The Chief Minister has directed the Director General of Police to organize structured training programmes through all Armed Police Battalions across the state. The training will be provided free of cost and will include coaching for the written examination, preparation for the physical efficiency test, detailed guidance on the recruitment process, personality development sessions, discipline training, motivational lectures and mentoring by experienced police officers and professional trainers.

Sukhu said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for all eligible candidates, irrespective of their financial background or place of residence. He noted that many young aspirants, particularly those from rural, remote and tribal regions, often lack access to quality coaching facilities, putting them at a disadvantage during competitive recruitment.

“The state government is committed to providing every deserving youth with the opportunity to compete on merit. This programme has been designed to bridge the gap by offering free professional guidance and physical training to aspiring police personnel,” the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence that the initiative would encourage greater participation of local youth in the police recruitment process and help the Himachal Pradesh Police induct disciplined, physically fit and service-oriented personnel capable of serving the people of the state with dedication.

The Himachal Pradesh Police will soon release detailed information regarding the training schedule, venues and registration process. Interested candidates have been advised to regularly follow official notifications issued by the Himachal Pradesh Police and contact their nearest Armed Police Battalion or District Police Office for further details.