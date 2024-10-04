The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has begun recruiting 1,088 Special Police Constables to strengthen efforts against drug abuse in the state. The application process, which is exclusively online, is open until 11:59 AM on October 31, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill 708 male and 380 female constable positions.

Eligibility Criteria and Salary Details

Candidates aged between 18 and 25 years who have passed the 12th standard are eligible to apply for the positions. Those who pass the recruitment examination will undergo a mandatory dope test as part of the drug-prevention initiative. The selected constables will receive a salary ranging from Rs 20,200 to Rs 64,000 under the Level 3 pay band.

There was earlier discussion about naming these Special Police Constables as part of a “Commando Force,” but the final designation remains “Police Constable for Special Services.” Applications are to be submitted online through the official HPPSC website, and no offline or other medium will be accepted.

The 1,088 constable posts are distributed across different categories. For male candidates, 208 positions are unreserved, while others are allocated to various categories, including family members of freedom fighters, Home Guards, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). A similar allocation has been made for female constables, with 104 posts unreserved and others reserved for specific categories like family members of freedom fighters, ex-servicemen, and BPL candidates.

Candidates are encouraged to visit the commission’s official website for detailed category-wise reservations and to complete their applications before the deadline.