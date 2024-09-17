For the first time, dope tests will be conducted in the police recruitment process in Himachal Pradesh, aiming to ensure that candidates are not involved in drug addiction. This new measure is part of an effort to maintain the integrity and reliability of the recruitment process. As in previous recruitments, the police department will handle the physical tests, document verification, medical examinations, and verification of character certificates.

To fill approximately 1,250 constable posts in the Himachal Pradesh Police, new recruitment software has been developed by the National Informatics Center (NIC) under the supervision of the Public Service Commission. The software is currently in trial, and the Commission is expected to advertise the posts soon.

The police recruitment process had been stalled for almost a year after previous irregularities led to the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Consequently, the police headquarters stepped away from the recruitment process, transferring the responsibility to the Public Service Commission. However, the process was further delayed due to multiple errors and amendments in the rules, resulting in significant time taken to streamline the system.

The recruitment drive will now include 1,226 posts initially sanctioned, with the addition of around 30 backlog posts. Out of these, 870 posts are for male constables, 292 for female constables, and 57 for drivers. Additionally, 30 percent of the posts are reserved for women. The state government had earlier granted an age relaxation due to recruitment delays.

In a cabinet meeting held on September 14, 2023, the government had approved filling 1,226 constable posts, but the recruitment has yet to begin. To facilitate the transfer of recruitment responsibilities to the Public Service Commission, amendments were made to the Punjab Police Rules of 2011, which also marked the Commission’s first time overseeing the recruitment of Class III posts. This required the development of a specialized software system.

With these innovations, the long-pending police recruitment in Himachal Pradesh is expected to move forward soon, ensuring a transparent and drug-free selection process for new recruits.