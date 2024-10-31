Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Police Department has received an overwhelming response to its recruitment drive, with over 93,000 candidates applying for 1,088 constable posts. As of now, the online application process is still ongoing, with the deadline set for October 31. However, several applicants have reported difficulties in submitting their forms due to technical issues on the Public Service Commission’s website, especially as the deadline approaches.

The recruitment drive is for 708 male constable posts and 380 female constable posts. The selection process includes a written exam worth 90 marks, along with additional points for height (up to 6 marks) and NCC certificates (up to 4 marks).

With the increasing number of last-minute applicants, many candidates are facing challenges in completing the online application process. They have appealed to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) to extend the application deadline to allow more time for those encountering these technical glitches.

Captain Rameshwar Singh Thakur, Chairman of the HPPSC, acknowledged the issues, stating that the commission might consider extending the deadline if the technical problems persist. “We have received more than 93,000 applications so far. If there is any systemic issue, we will certainly extend the date for online applications,” Thakur said.

As the application window draws to a close, candidates are hopeful that the commission will take their concerns into account and provide additional time for completing the process. The decision on extending the deadline is expected to be announced soon, providing relief to those struggling with the online system.