The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has extended the application deadline for police constable recruitment, offering more time for eligible candidates to apply. The new deadline is now 12th November 2024, extended from the original date of 31st October.

In a push for gender equity, 30 percent of the available constable positions are reserved for women. Out of the 1,088 posts, 380 are allocated for female candidates, while the remaining 708 are open to male applicants.

Additionally, the state government has introduced a one-year relaxation in the maximum age limit for applicants. Under the revised criteria, general category candidates between 18 to 26 years old, SC/ST, OBC, Gorkha, and distinguished sportspersons aged 18 to 28, and Home Guards aged 20 to 29 are eligible to apply.