In a major recruitment drive, the Himachal Pradesh State Public Service Commission has received a staggering 1.15 lakh applications for the 1,088 police constable vacancies. Tuesday marked the final day for online applications after the commission extended the deadline due to technical issues in the application process. Initially, the last date to apply was set for October 31, during which 92,000 applications were submitted. The extension brought in an additional 23,000 applicants, totalling 1.15 lakh.

Of the 1,088 posts available, 708 positions are reserved for men and 380 for women. The recruitment process will be rigorous, starting with a physical efficiency test for candidates who pass the written examination. Applicants aged between 18 and 25 were eligible to apply for the constable posts.

Successful candidates will be appointed as special police constables and will receive a salary in the pay band of ₹20,200 to ₹64,000 in level three. The recruitment process includes multiple stages, starting with the Physical Standard Test (PST) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which will be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Police Department. The department will provide the list of qualified candidates along with marks awarded for height to the commission.

Candidates clearing the physical tests will advance to an offline, multiple-choice objective written test of two hours, carrying 90 marks. Notably, the test includes negative markings. Those who pass the written exam will be shortlisted for document verification, where NCC certificates will also be awarded marks as per the rules of the commission.

In addition, successful candidates will undergo a mandatory dope test as part of the recruitment process. The comprehensive selection ensures that the best candidates are chosen to serve as constables in the state’s police force.