In the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment, candidates will face stricter assessment criteria, including negative markings in the written exam and rigorous physical tests. According to the new guidelines issued by the commission, 0.25 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer in the written exam. Even if a question is left unanswered, it will result in a deduction. However, if none of the four options provided seem correct, candidates must select a fifth option, for which no marks will be deducted. The written test, consisting of 90 marks, will last two hours, and only those who clear the physical tests will qualify to appear for it.

The recruitment process places significant emphasis on physical fitness, with candidates earning additional marks based on height. Men can score between 1 and 6 marks, depending on their height, while women can also score up to 6 marks based on their height. Furthermore, candidates holding NCC certificates will receive up to 4 extra marks, with 4 marks for a C certificate, 2 for B, and 1 for A.

The physical test will be conducted by the Police Department, while the written exam will be overseen by the Public Service Commission. Selected candidates will undergo nine months of specialized commando training at PTC Deroh. Those who fail to complete the training will be disqualified from the recruitment.

Physical Test Standards

For men, the recruitment standards include:

Completing a 1500-meter race in 5 minutes 30 seconds.

A high jump of 1.35 meters.

A broad jump of 4 meters.

Completing a 100-meter race in 14 seconds.

Women will have to:

Complete an 800-meter race in 3 minutes 45 seconds.

Perform a high jump of 1.10 meters.

Achieve a broad jump of 3 meters.

Complete a 100-meter race in 17 seconds.

Marks will be awarded based on physical height, with men receiving 1 mark for 5 feet 7 inches, up to 6 marks for 6 feet or taller. Women will receive 1 mark for 5 feet 3 inches, up to 6 marks for 5 feet 8 inches or taller.

Eligibility and Fee Structure

Only candidates who pass the physical tests will be eligible to sit for the written examination. The recruitment is open to Himachali youths who have passed the 10th and 12th grades. However, candidates in the handicapped category are ineligible for the recruitment. Male candidates from the general category must pay a fee of ₹600, while those from reserved categories will pay ₹150.

This recruitment drive marks a significant shift toward ensuring only physically fit and well-prepared candidates are selected for police constable positions, with a focus on both mental sharpness and physical endurance.