Candidates to be Called for Document Verification; Final Merit List Will Include NCC and Height Marks

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the written examination conducted for the recruitment of 1,088 police constable posts under the Himachal Pradesh Police Department. The exam was held on June 15, with nearly 16,000 candidates appearing across the state.

Out of the total candidates, 1,964 have qualified for the next stage of the selection process. According to the Commission, 1,343 candidates have been shortlisted for 708 posts of male constables, while 621 candidates have been selected for 380 posts of female constables.

The next step in the recruitment process is document verification. HPPSC will issue a separate schedule for this stage soon. The Commission has uploaded the detailed results, including the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates, on its official website. Candidates seeking additional information can contact the Commission’s office directly.

During the document verification, additional marks will be awarded based on National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificates. Candidates possessing an NCC ‘C’ certificate will be given 4 marks, ‘B’ certificate holders will get 2 marks, and ‘A’ certificate holders will receive 1 mark. However, if a candidate has all three certificates, only the highest—’C’—will be considered for awarding marks.

The final merit list will be compiled based on the candidate’s performance in the written examination, their height, and the NCC-related marks, as per the recruitment rules.