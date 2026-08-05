Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislature Party has announced a statewide agitation against the Congress government, accusing it of pursuing “politics of vendetta” and misusing the police and administrative machinery to target Opposition leaders. In the BJP Legislature Party meeting, the party decided to corner the government on issues including law and order, corruption, disaster relief, employees’ dues and unfulfilled electoral guarantees during the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Addressing the media after the meeting, BJP Legislature Party Secretary and MLA Randhir Sharma said the meeting reviewed the prevailing political situation in the state, assessed the functioning of the Congress government and finalised the party’s strategy for the Monsoon Session beginning on August 21.

Sharma alleged that the Congress government has repeatedly registered false cases against BJP MLAs, former legislators, Zila Parishad members, Panchayat representatives, Urban Local Body representatives and other public representatives. He claimed that the police, administration and government agencies were being misused to target political opponents, describing it as an attack on democratic values and an attempt to suppress the Opposition through political vendetta.

Announcing the party’s protest programme, Sharma said the BJP Legislature Party will organise a massive protest march on August 5 from CTO Chowk, Shimla, under the leadership of Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and State BJP President Dr. Rajeev Bindal. He said all BJP MLAs and senior party leaders will participate and added that the agitation would later be expanded across Himachal Pradesh.

The BJP also outlined the issues it intends to raise during the Monsoon Session. According to Sharma, the party will question the government over the condition of roads, recurring landslides, disruptions in electricity and drinking water supply, and what it described as inadequate preparedness for the monsoon season. BJP legislators, he said, will present constituency-wise reports on damages and seek accountability from the government.

The Opposition also alleged that many families affected by the 2025 natural disaster are yet to be rehabilitated and that significant public infrastructure damaged during the disaster remains unreconstructed. BJP leaders said they would press the government on relief and rehabilitation measures.

On law and order, Sharma alleged that incidents of shootings, violent attacks, murders, rapes, thefts, robberies and the growing drug menace indicate a serious deterioration in the state’s security situation. He further alleged that major drug traffickers were operating with government patronage and said the BJP would demand answers from the government on the issue.

The BJP Legislature Party further accused the Congress government of allowing corruption to spread across departments, from the Chief Minister’s Office to grassroots revenue offices. Sharma said the party would raise documented cases of alleged corruption in the Assembly and also highlight issues related to pending employee dues, delayed pensions and retirement benefits, as well as the government’s alleged failure to fulfil its promise of providing one lakh government jobs annually and implementing other poll guarantees.

The BJP leader also alleged that several development projects initiated during the previous BJP government had either been stalled or abandoned. He claimed that departments were facing a shortage of funds for basic works such as road maintenance, public transport services were under strain and ministers themselves appeared unable to address public grievances.

Referring to recent local body election results, Sharma claimed they reflected declining public confidence in the Congress government and expressed confidence that voters would reject the ruling party in the next Assembly elections.

Sharma further alleged that BJP leaders and MLAs were under constant surveillance, their phones were being tapped and government agencies were gathering information about party meetings. He termed the alleged actions undemocratic and said the BJP would continue its struggle to protect democratic rights.