Shimla: The first phase of the Census, comprising the House Listing and Housing Census, has been successfully completed across Himachal Pradesh, marking a major milestone in the nationwide enumeration exercise. The month-long survey, which began on June 16, concluded on July 15, with extensive use of digital technology ensuring faster, more efficient and accurate data collection.

A spokesperson of the Directorate of Census Operations, Himachal Pradesh, said on Thursday that the successful completion of the first phase reflected the coordinated efforts of the administration and field staff across the state.

One of the key highlights of the exercise was the successful implementation of the Self-Enumeration facility, which enabled citizens to register their household information through a digital platform. According to the spokesperson, a large number of aware and responsible citizens availed themselves of this facility, actively participating in the national Census exercise and contributing to its smooth execution.

The spokesperson said the large-scale operation was carried out successfully due to the dedicated efforts of the state’s administrative machinery and Census functionaries. Deputy Commissioners of all districts, Municipal Commissioners, Tehsildars and other senior Census officers closely supervised and monitored the exercise to ensure its effective implementation.

He also appreciated the contribution of the field staff appointed by the State Government, including trainers, enumerators and supervisors, whose commitment and hard work ensured the smooth completion of the House Listing and Housing Census across the state.

Despite Himachal Pradesh’s difficult terrain and challenging geographical conditions, enumerators and supervisors reached households across urban, rural and remote areas to collect accurate information. Their professionalism, perseverance and dedication played a crucial role in the successful conclusion of the first phase, the spokesperson said.