Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is set to take a major step towards sustainable public transportation with 297 electric buses slated to be inducted into the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) fleet in a phased manner. Alongside the expansion of the electric fleet, four newly constructed electric bus depots (e-depots) are also expected to become operational soon, strengthening the state’s green mobility infrastructure.

The announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri while chairing the 163rd meeting of the Board of Directors of HRTC in Shimla on Thursday. The meeting focused on improving the corporation’s functioning, enhancing passenger amenities and strengthening the public transport system across the state.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the trial runs and operational preparedness for the induction of the 297 electric buses. Agnihotri said that all necessary formalities for the launch of the electric buses were in the final stages and the vehicles would begin operating shortly. He added that the four e-depots under construction would also be commissioned at the earliest to support the operation and maintenance of the new fleet.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the induction of electric buses marks a significant milestone in the state’s efforts to modernize public transport while promoting environmentally sustainable mobility. He noted that the initiative would not only improve the quality of public transport services but also contribute to reducing vehicular emissions and fuel consumption.

Reviewing the operational status of HRTC, Agnihotri expressed dissatisfaction over the shortage of tyres affecting some bus services. He directed officials to ensure that the corporation maintains adequate stocks of tyres, spare parts and other essential materials so that bus operations are not disrupted in the future.

He instructed the HRTC management to establish advance procurement and alternative supply arrangements to avoid shortages of critical components. Stressing that passenger convenience should remain the corporation’s top priority, he said every effort must be made to ensure uninterrupted bus services across the state.

The meeting also discussed measures to improve operational efficiency, strengthen passenger facilities and enhance the overall performance of HRTC. Officials reviewed ongoing initiatives aimed at modernizing the corporation and making public transport more reliable and commuter-friendly.

Agnihotri reiterated that the Himachal Pradesh Government is committed to building a modern, safe and eco-friendly public transport network. The phased introduction of electric buses, coupled with the commissioning of new e-depots, is expected to give a significant boost to green mobility in the state while offering passengers cleaner, quieter and more comfortable travel.