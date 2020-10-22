Chamba, Shimla, Kangra, Una, Sirmour, Hamirpur and Solan also found place in top 30 best performing districts

Shimla: Mandi district of the state has bagged top position for implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

Union Ministry of Rural Development has announced the list of top performing 30 districts in the country for implementing the PMGSY programme in India. Mandi district has received top position among all 30 districts for constructing roads under PMGSY of maximum length in 2020 -21.

Chamba, Shimla, Kangra, Una, Sirmour, Hamirpur and Solan have also found place in top 30 best performing districts.

Himachal Pradesh has also improved its performance under PMGSY programme by constructing 1104 Kilometres roads this year from April till date.

PMGSY is a programme funded by Centre government to connect habitations having population of more than 250 in the state.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has congratulated the Public Works Department and expressed satisfaction over the performance of districts in implementation of PMGSY.