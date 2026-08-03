Shimla: In a major relief for aspirants preparing for police constable recruitment, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced a special one-time relaxation of one year in the upper age limit for candidates applying for the posts of police constables (male and female).

The decision follows approval by the State Government’s Home Department and will be applicable to the ongoing recruitment process being conducted under HPPSC Advertisement Nos. 57-7/2026 and 58-7/2026.

To ensure that all newly eligible candidates get an opportunity to apply, the Commission has also extended the deadline for submission of online applications by 15 days. Candidates can now submit their applications through the Commission’s official online portal until 11:59 PM on August 21, 2026. The application link will automatically deactivate after the deadline.

The applications will be accepted only through the online mode, and applications submitted through any other means will not be entertained.

The Commission also clarified that candidates who have already submitted their applications for the recruitment process are not required to apply again.

Apart from the special one-time age relaxation and the extension of the application deadline, all other provisions, including eligibility conditions, selection criteria, and recruitment rules mentioned in the original advertisements, will remain unchanged.

The Commission has advised all eligible candidates, particularly those who have become eligible due to the revised age limit, to complete the online application process well before the extended deadline to avoid any last-minute technical issues.