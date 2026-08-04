Shimla: In a major step towards strengthening rural road infrastructure, the Himachal Pradesh government has notified comprehensive guidelines for the design, construction and certification of jeepable and ambulance link roads across the state. The guidelines, described as the first of their kind in the country, aim to establish a scientific and uniform framework for the planning, construction, certification and maintenance of these vital rural roads.

The initiative is expected to improve safe road connectivity for remote and far-flung villages by ensuring reliable access for jeeps, ambulances and other light vehicles. The move is intended to enhance access to healthcare, education, emergency services and other essential public facilities for people living in difficult terrain.

The newly notified guidelines lay down detailed engineering standards covering road width, pavement design, drainage systems, retaining and breast walls, slope protection, road safety measures and long-term maintenance. The objective is to ensure that these roads remain durable, safe and capable of withstanding the state’s challenging geographical conditions.

Until now, many jeepable roads in different parts of Himachal Pradesh had been constructed without uniform engineering standards, resulting in varying levels of quality and safety. Several roads lacked essential protective features, making it difficult to certify them or include them under a structured maintenance mechanism.

Under the new policy, existing jeepable roads will be systematically inspected and assessed. Roads requiring improvements will be upgraded to meet prescribed safety standards, following which they will be certified. Once certified, they will become eligible for inclusion in the state’s regular road maintenance programme, ensuring sustained upkeep and improved serviceability.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was committed to making road travel safer and more dependable, particularly for residents of remote and hilly areas. He emphasised that road safety remains one of the government’s highest priorities and that infrastructure development must follow scientific standards to reduce accident risks while providing secure transportation facilities.

The Chief Minister said improved road connectivity is crucial for achieving balanced and inclusive development across Himachal Pradesh. Better roads not only facilitate quicker access to hospitals, schools, markets and emergency services but also support tourism, agriculture and other economic activities in rural areas.

He expressed confidence that the new guidelines would help build a safer, more systematic and sustainable road network throughout the state while ensuring dependable last-mile connectivity for even the most remote habitations. The initiative is expected to bring greater uniformity, accountability and quality assurance in the construction and maintenance of rural link roads, ultimately improving the quality of life for people living in the state’s interior regions.