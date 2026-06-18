Solan: Shoolini University has entered the global top 500 of the QS World University Rankings 2027, securing the 452nd position worldwide and ranking 10th among Indian institutions. The achievement makes it the only Indian private university to feature among the world’s top 500 universities.

The latest rankings, released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), include more than 1,500 universities across 106 higher education systems. India recorded its highest-ever representation with 52 institutions making the list, marking a fivefold increase over the last decade. Shoolini has also maintained its position among the country’s top 10 institutions for the fourth consecutive ranking cycle.

The university’s biggest improvement came in the Citations per Faculty indicator, which measures the global impact and influence of research. Shoolini climbed 62 places in a year, moving from 138th to 76th position worldwide. The parameter carries a weightage of 20 per cent in the QS methodology and is considered one of the most important indicators of academic performance.

Founder Chancellor Prof P.K. Khosla said the achievement reflected years of efforts to build a research-driven institution. He said the vision behind establishing Shoolini was to create a university that contributes meaningfully to knowledge creation and innovation. Entering the world’s top 500 universities, he added, demonstrates that institutions with global standards can be built in India through academic rigour, research and innovation.

Shoolini also improved in several other categories. Its Employer Reputation ranking rose from 589 to 576 globally, while its Sustainability ranking improved from 555 to 518, reflecting the university’s efforts towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand said students today seek institutions that offer international exposure, cutting-edge research opportunities and strong industry connections. He said such rankings help the university strengthen global partnerships, attract talented students and faculty, and create opportunities aligned with rapidly changing industries.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Atul Khosla said the achievement reflects the broader transformation taking place in Indian higher education. He said universities must become centres of innovation, discovery and entrepreneurship to help India emerge as a global knowledge economy. The ranking, he said, highlights the ecosystem created at Shoolini where students and researchers can compete with the best institutions in the world.

Earlier this year, Shoolini University was ranked among the world’s top 500 universities in seven subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026. The university has also crossed 2,000 intellectual property applications, including patents, copyrights, trademarks and designs. Its research ecosystem has an H-index exceeding 150, and 19 of its scientists have been featured in Stanford University’s list of the World’s Top 2 Percent Scientists.

The nine institutions ranked above Shoolini in India are IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, Delhi University, IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati. Unlike these government-funded institutions with decades-old legacies, Shoolini University was established in 2009 and has emerged as one of India’s leading research-driven private universities.

Published annually, the QS World University Rankings are among the most influential global rankings and assess institutions on indicators including academic reputation, employer reputation, citations per faculty, faculty-student ratio, international research network, employment outcomes and sustainability. They are widely used by students, researchers, employers and policymakers to evaluate the global competitiveness of universities.