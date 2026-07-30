Shimla: In a significant step towards strengthening students’ understanding of the state’s heritage and identity, Himachal Pradesh will introduce comprehensive content on its history, geography, economy, dialects, politics and traditional cuisine in the curriculum for Classes 6 to 8 from the 2027–28 academic session.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Education Minister Rohit Thakur to review and revise textbooks for Classes 6, 7 and 8. The meeting focused on incorporating key aspects of Himachal Pradesh’s geography, society, history, folk culture, economy and political system into the school curriculum.

Rohit Thakur informed that the revised textbooks would present an engaging account of Himachal Pradesh’s journey from the prehistoric era to the formation of the state. Besides historical developments, the new curriculum will cover the state’s dialects, traditional cuisine, freedom fighters, Kargil heroes, soldiers, contemporary challenges, economy, political system and other important facets of Himachal’s cultural and social heritage.

The Education Minister said that the content and factual material for the revised textbooks would be finalised within one month to ensure their timely publication. The new textbooks are scheduled to be introduced in government schools from the 2027–28 academic session.

He said the initiative aims to provide students with authentic and well-researched information about Himachal Pradesh, enabling them to develop analytical thinking and a deeper understanding of the state’s history, culture and identity. According to him, the revised curriculum will also help students preparing for various competitive examinations by strengthening their knowledge of Himachal-specific subjects.

Rohit Thakur further informed that a committee has been constituted under his chairmanship to oversee the revision and improvement of the curriculum for Classes 6 to 8. The committee is holding regular meetings to ensure the revised textbooks are prepared and implemented on schedule.

The committee includes the Secretary (Education), representatives from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), and Assistant Professors, among other education experts. The government expects the curriculum revision to provide students with a more comprehensive understanding of the state’s historical, cultural and socio-economic landscape while fostering pride in Himachal Pradesh’s rich legacy.