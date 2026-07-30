Shimla: After expanding its electric public transport network, the Himachal Pradesh government is now turning its focus towards hydrogen-powered mobility as part of its green transport roadmap. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced that the state plans to procure 1,000 additional electric buses and is also considering purchasing 100 hydrogen-powered buses, making Himachal one of the frontrunners in adopting clean public transport technologies.

The announcement came after the Chief Minister flagged off 297 new Type-I electric buses from Kyarighat in Solan district for deployment across various depots of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC). The induction of the new buses marks a major milestone in the modernisation of public transport in the hill state.

With the addition of these buses, the total number of electric buses in the HRTC fleet has now reached 500, significantly strengthening the corporation’s transition towards sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu said the new electric buses would provide passengers with a safe, comfortable and pollution-free travel experience while reducing dependence on fossil fuels and lowering carbon emissions. He said the government has already established charging infrastructure at multiple HRTC depots to ensure the smooth operation of the expanding electric fleet.

The Chief Minister said the state government remains committed to environmental conservation and sustainable development. “Our objective is not only to improve public transport but also to ensure a clean Himalaya, clean air and a healthy environment for future generations,” he said.

Hydrogen buses next on government’s green agenda

Speaking to mediapersons later, Sukhu said the government would soon begin the tendering process for procuring 1,000 additional electric buses during the current year. He also revealed that the government is actively considering the procurement of 100 hydrogen-powered buses, describing the move as the next step in Himachal’s clean energy transition.

The proposed hydrogen buses aim to reduce the impact of climate change while positioning Himachal Pradesh as a leading green energy state in the country. If implemented, the initiative would place the state among the early adopters of hydrogen-powered public transport in India.

Lower operating costs to strengthen HRTC

The Chief Minister highlighted the financial advantages of electric mobility, stating that operating an electric bus costs around Rs. 36-38 per kilometre, including staff and maintenance expenses, compared to Rs. 76-86 per kilometre for diesel buses.

According to the government, every electric bus could save HRTC approximately Rs. 40-50 per kilometre in operating costs, contributing significantly to the corporation’s long-term financial sustainability.

HimBus Plus Card launched

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the HimBus Plus Card, a digital travel card designed to promote cashless and smart public transportation across the state.

Under the scheme, regular passengers will receive a 5 per cent discount on bus fares, while senior citizens will be eligible for a 15 per cent concession. Cardholders can also earn cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 per month, depending on their usage of HRTC services.

The twin initiatives—rapid electrification of HRTC’s fleet and the proposed introduction of hydrogen-powered buses—underscore the state’s strategy of transforming public transport into a cleaner, more efficient and technologically advanced system while reducing operational costs and carbon emissions.