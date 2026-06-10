Shoolini University has crossed the milestone of 2,000 intellectual property (IP) applications, underlining its growing focus on research, innovation and technology development. The achievement was highlighted during the presentation of the university’s annual patent report by Dinesh Kumar, Director of the Shoolini Intellectual Property Rights Office (SIPRO).

According to the report, the university has filed 2,000 IP assets so far, including 1,224 utility patents, 512 design applications, 247 copyrights and 17 trademarks. Of these, 989 patents have been published, while 656 intellectual properties have been granted or registered.

The report showed that innovation activity remained strong during 2025. The university filed 182 patent applications, 37 design applications and 51 copyright applications during the year. A total of 180 patents were published and eight patents were granted during the same period.

The event also recognised leading innovators from across the university. Dr Raj Kumar Saini of the School of Engineering and Technology emerged as the top patent filer of 2025 with 17 applications. He was followed by Prof. Somesh Sharma, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, with 15 filings. Prof. Pankaj Raizada of the School of Advanced Chemical Sciences and Prof. Deepak Kumar, Dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, filed 12 patents each.

Among various departments, the School of Agriculture led with 29 patent applications, followed by the School of Pharmaceutical Sciences with 23 and the School of Engineering and Technology with 21. Representatives of the SIPRO IPR Lab at the Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) were specially recognised for filing 10 patent applications in less than a year.

A major focus of the event was the university’s “One Student, One Patent” campaign, which seeks to encourage students to develop innovative ideas with commercial and societal applications.

Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to the initiative and urged students and faculty members to address real-world challenges through innovation.

“Innovation should become an integral part of every student’s academic journey,” he said.

Pro Chancellor Vishal Anand called upon students and researchers to pursue their ideas with confidence and convert them into practical solutions. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla lauded the efforts of innovators and set an ambitious goal of achieving 10,000 patents in the coming years. Registrar Dr Sunil Puri said the vision adopted by the university years ago had now become one of its defining strengths.

Outlining future plans, Himanshu Sharma, Senior Manager, SIPRO, said the office aims to file 300 utility patents in 2026 and cross 3,000 cumulative IP applications by next year. It is also targeting at least 300 published patents and 25 granted patents annually.

He encouraged researchers to file Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) applications to enhance the university’s presence in international rankings such as QS and Times Higher Education.