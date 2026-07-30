Shimla: In a breakthrough for sustainable energy, a young researcher from Himachal Pradesh has developed an innovative technology to produce ethanol without relying on traditional feedstocks such as sugarcane, maize, or rice. The development comes at a time when India is aggressively promoting ethanol-blended fuel to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and cut carbon emissions.

Kritika Sharma, a native of Mandi who recently completed her PhD from Himachal Pradesh University, has developed a green chemistry-based process that converts agricultural residues, fruit and vegetable waste, and forest biomass into ethanol. The technology offers a sustainable alternative to conventional ethanol production methods, which are heavily dependent on water-intensive crops like sugarcane.

According to Sharma, the newly developed process requires significantly less water than traditional ethanol production techniques, making it particularly suitable for regions facing water scarcity. The technology has completed laboratory-level testing, and a patent application has already been filed. The innovation is currently undergoing the patent verification process.

Recognising the potential of the research, the incubation centre at NIT Hamirpur has extended financial support through an Ignition Grant of ₹4 lakh to help advance the project towards commercialisation.

At present, ethanol produced through the laboratory process costs around ₹60 per litre. The research team aims to reduce the production cost to nearly ₹40 per litre by scaling up the technology for commercial production. To further improve sustainability and reduce operational costs, the project also proposes the installation of a water treatment and recycling system, enabling efficient reuse of water during the production process.

Sharma said the technology has the potential to provide clean fuel not only for the transport sector but also as a renewable energy source for industrial applications. By utilising waste materials that are often discarded or burned, the innovation could also help address the challenge of agricultural and forest waste management while reducing environmental pollution.

Ethanol’s Growing Importance in India

Ethanol has emerged as a key component of India’s clean energy strategy. The Government of India has been steadily increasing the blending of ethanol with petrol under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme to reduce crude oil imports, improve energy security, and lower greenhouse gas emissions. The country has already achieved significant progress in ethanol blending and is working towards expanding the use of biofuels in the transportation sector.

Traditionally, ethanol in India is produced from sugarcane molasses, sugarcane juice, damaged food grains, maize, and surplus rice. However, concerns over water consumption, competition with food crops, and fluctuating agricultural production have prompted researchers to explore alternative feedstocks. Innovations such as Kritika Sharma’s waste-to-ethanol technology could help diversify raw material sources and promote the production of second-generation (2G) biofuels from agricultural and forest residues.

Apart from being blended with petrol, ethanol is widely used in the pharmaceutical, chemical, cosmetics, food processing, and beverage industries. It also serves as an industrial solvent, a disinfectant, and a raw material for manufacturing various chemicals. As India moves towards a greener economy, technologies that produce ethanol from waste materials are expected to play a crucial role in supporting renewable energy goals while promoting sustainable waste management and rural economic development.