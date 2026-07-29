Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has recorded a 70 per cent increase in revenue from the extraction of major and minor minerals over the past three years, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday while directing departments to ensure that mining activities are carried out in an environmentally sustainable manner.

Chairing a meeting of the Mining Wing of the Industries Department, the Chief Minister said the state’s revenue from minerals had increased from ₹200 crore in the financial year 2021-22 to ₹340 crore in 2025-26, reflecting improved revenue generation and better management of the sector.

However, he expressed concern over challenges affecting the movement of minerals from the state. He said neighbouring states, including Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand, have imposed additional charges on the transportation of minor minerals originating from Himachal Pradesh. According to the Chief Minister, these levies have reduced the movement of minerals from border areas, adversely impacting the state’s revenue.

He directed the Industries Department to take up the issue with the neighbouring states through appropriate legal and administrative channels to safeguard the state’s financial interests.

The Chief Minister also raised the issue of limestone royalty, stating that the Central Government has not revised royalty rates since 2014. He said the stagnant rates have negatively affected Himachal Pradesh’s revenue and added that the state government would strongly pursue the matter with the Centre to secure its legitimate dues.

Emphasising the need for responsible mining, Sukhu instructed all concerned departments to ensure that mineral extraction is undertaken in a scientific and environmentally sustainable manner. He said economic development and environmental conservation must go hand in hand and that the state’s natural resources should be utilised strictly in accordance with prescribed rules and environmental standards.

“The protection of the environment must remain the highest priority during mining operations,” the Chief Minister said, directing authorities to ensure that mining activities do not harm rivers, streams, forests and other natural resources. He also instructed officials to strictly enforce all environmental regulations across mining areas.

To curb illegal mining, Sukhu directed officers to intensify enforcement and initiate stringent action against those violating mining laws. He stressed that mining activities should be confined only to notified areas and called for regular inspections by the concerned agencies to ensure compliance with statutory provisions.

Highlighting the ecological sensitivity of the hill state, the Chief Minister said preserving Himachal Pradesh’s fragile environment and rich natural heritage remains one of the government’s foremost priorities. He urged all stakeholders associated with the mining sector to adopt environmentally responsible practices and promote sustainable mining across the state.

The Chief Minister further directed officials to maintain continuous monitoring of mining operations to ensure that developmental activities are balanced with effective environmental conservation, reinforcing the government’s commitment to responsible resource management.