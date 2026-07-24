Solan: Shoolini University has achieved a significant milestone in international higher education by successfully facilitating the transfer of all nine students from the inaugural batch of its Dual Degree Pathway Program to the University of Melbourne, Australia. With this achievement, the university has become the first in India to transition an entire cohort of pathway students to the University of Melbourne under the dual-degree model.

The students completed the first two years of their undergraduate studies at Shoolini University before transferring to the University of Melbourne to pursue the final phase of their degree programmes. Having fulfilled all academic requirements of the pathway programme, the students have now commenced classes at the University of Melbourne, one of the world’s leading universities.

The inaugural cohort comprises students from Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Maharashtra. They have enrolled in a range of sought-after disciplines, including Biotechnology, Neuroscience, and Microbiology, from among more than 20 majors offered by the University of Melbourne.

Congratulating the students on their achievement, Shoolini University Chancellor Prof. P.K. Khosla said the successful transfer reflects the university’s strong academic foundation and global outlook. He said the institution takes pride in preparing students for international academic opportunities and wished them success as they continue their studies in Australia.

Shoolini University Pro Chancellor Prof. Vishal Anand described the transfer as the beginning of a new chapter in international education. He said the university is committed to creating meaningful global pathways that provide students with access to world-class education while maintaining affordability and academic excellence. He expressed confidence that the students would continue to perform exceptionally on the global stage.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla said the achievement is a proud moment not only for Shoolini University but also for Indian higher education. He noted that the students have demonstrated how a strong academic foundation, quality mentorship, and international exposure can enable Indian students to succeed at some of the world’s top universities.

The transition process was supported by the university’s academic and administrative teams under the guidance of Dr. Dinesh Kumar, Dean of the Faculty of Biotechnology, Dr. Lokender Kumar, Program Director, and Asmita Lohia, Program Coordinator, who mentored the students throughout the transfer process.

The university said its Office of International Affairs, Team Ideas That Matter, and the university management worked in close coordination to facilitate admissions, academic advising, visa processing, orientation, and onboarding, ensuring a smooth transition for all students as they began their academic journey at the University of Melbourne.