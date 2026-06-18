Collaboration to focus on research, faculty exchange, student mobility, extension education and industry engagement

Dehradun: In a move aimed at strengthening forestry education and research in the country, a high-level delegation from Dr. Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, led by Vice-Chancellor Dr H.S. Baweja, visited the Forest Research Institute (FRI), Dehradun, to explore possibilities for a comprehensive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and long-term collaboration.

During the visit, the UHF delegation held discussions with scientists and experts from different departments of FRI on joint initiatives in teaching, research, extension education and industry engagement. The deliberations focused on expanding opportunities that could benefit forestry education, research and outreach activities across the country.

Both institutions discussed the development of collaborative academic and research programmes. Areas identified for cooperation include curriculum development, faculty exchange, student mobility programmes and joint research projects addressing major forestry challenges. These include biodiversity conservation, climate-resilient silviculture, carbon sequestration, agroforestry systems, invasive species management, non-timber forest products and forest genetic resources.

The two institutions also expressed interest in strengthening extension education and community outreach programmes to ensure that scientific advancements reach stakeholders at the grassroots level. Collaboration with forest-based industries, start-ups and policy-making bodies was identified as another important area for future engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr H.S. Baweja said the visit marked an important milestone for both institutions. He said that by combining their strengths in education, research and extension, the two organisations could create new opportunities for innovation in forest science and make meaningful contributions towards sustainable forest management and climate resilience.

The proposed partnership is expected to provide a framework for collaborative research, academic excellence, capacity building and technology transfer in forestry and allied sciences. With decades of expertise and a shared vision for sustainable development, UHF Nauni and FRI Dehradun aim to advance forest science, nurture future forestry professionals and contribute to India’s goals of environmental conservation, climate resilience and green growth.