One-year skill-based programme aims to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in the food processing sector

Solan: Aspiring entrepreneurs interested in the rapidly growing food processing sector can now apply for the one-year Diploma Programme in Fruit and Vegetable Processing and Bakery Products offered by Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, for the academic session 2026-27.

The skill-oriented programme, conducted by the Department of Food Science and Technology, is designed to provide practical training and technical knowledge required for setting up self-employment ventures in fruit and vegetable processing and bakery products. The course focuses on developing entrepreneurship skills and aims to encourage students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Food processing is considered one of the key sectors for value addition in agriculture and horticulture. In a horticulture-dominated state like Himachal Pradesh, processing of fruits and vegetables helps reduce post-harvest losses and provides additional income opportunities for growers and rural entrepreneurs.

Candidates who have passed Class 10+2 with at least 40 per cent marks are eligible to apply for the programme. There is no upper age limit, making it suitable for youth, women, farmers and other aspiring entrepreneurs interested in starting their own enterprises. A total of 35 seats are available.

According to the university, the last date for submission of applications is August 3, 2026, while counselling for admissions will be held on August 10. The total course fee is ₹5,000, payable in two instalments.

The prospectus and application form can be downloaded from the university’s website. Applicants are required to submit copies of Class 10 and 12 detailed marks sheets, a character certificate issued by the head of the last attended school, a gazetted officer or the concerned Gram Panchayat Pradhan, and a self-attested copy of the reservation certificate, if applicable. A bank draft of ₹100 (₹50 for SC/ST candidates) must also be enclosed with the application.

Completed application forms along with the required documents can be sent through registered or speed post to the Assistant Registrar (Academic), Office of the Registrar, Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni-Solan (HP)-173230. Applications can also be submitted personally at Room No. 217 of the Administrative Block.