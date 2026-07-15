Nauni (Solan): Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has introduced two new postgraduate diploma programmes—Yoga Science and Apiculture and Apitherapy—for the academic session 2026-27, expanding its portfolio of skill-oriented academic courses.

The one-year diploma programmes, comprising two semesters, are aimed at equipping students with specialised knowledge, practical training and entrepreneurship skills in emerging sectors. The university has invited applications for admission, with the last date for submission of forms fixed as August 16, 2026.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Yoga Science, offered by the Department of Floriculture and Landscaping, has been designed to develop trained yoga professionals with a scientific understanding of yoga, wellness and therapeutic applications. The programme integrates traditional yoga practices with modern scientific principles and focuses on preventive healthcare, healthy lifestyles and overall well-being through evidence-based yoga practices.

The curriculum includes classroom teaching, practical sessions and fieldwork to prepare students for careers in wellness centres, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, corporate wellness programmes and independent practice. The programme has an intake capacity of 30 seats.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Apiculture and Apitherapy, offered by the Department of Entomology, is a skill-oriented programme focusing on scientific beekeeping, apitherapy, bee product technology, value addition, managed pollination and entrepreneurship. Students will receive training in honey bee biology, apiary management, queen rearing, bee health, migratory beekeeping, processing and value addition of bee products, quality assurance and enterprise management. The programme has an intake capacity of 25 seats.

Candidates holding a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with at least 50 per cent marks (45 per cent for SC/ST candidates) are eligible to apply. Admissions will be based solely on merit in the qualifying examination, and no entrance test will be conducted.

Merit-based counselling will be held on August 24, 2026, while classes for both programmes are scheduled to begin on August 28, 2026.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Harminder Singh Baweja said the university is committed to introducing skill-oriented academic programmes that address evolving societal and industry requirements. He said the newly launched diploma courses are intended to create professionally trained manpower while promoting entrepreneurship, self-employment and sustainable livelihoods.

He added that the programmes combine classroom instruction with practical exposure, enabling students to acquire industry-relevant skills and contribute effectively to the health, wellness and apiculture sectors. The admission notice, prospectus and application form are available on the university’s official website.