MoU Signed to Promote Industry-Academia Collaboration and Experiential Learning in Agriculture

Nauni (Solan): Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, and Bayer CropScience signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to establish a Bayer Learning Centre (BLC) on the university campus. The initiative aims to strengthen industry-academia linkages and provide hands-on training in advanced agricultural technologies to students.

The MoU was signed by University Vice Chancellor Dr HS Baweja and Dr Mohan Babu Rajaram, Cluster Commercial Lead (India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka), Bayer CropScience, in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Under the agreement, both institutions will jointly set up the Bayer Learning Centre to demonstrate innovative and sustainable agricultural practices. Bayer CropScience will supply all necessary inputs, including seeds, crop protection products, fertilizers, micronutrients, and technical expertise. The company will also bear the cost of skilled and unskilled labour for the centre’s operations and provide incentives and stipends to participating students.

The University will provide land, academic oversight, and monitoring support for the centre’s activities. The collaboration will focus on skill development, experiential learning, promotion of sustainable farming practices, and facilitating internships and career opportunities for students.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Mohan Babu Rajaram said, “Through the establishment of the Bayer Learning Centre, Bayer looks forward to nurturing skilled students and professionals who can meaningfully contribute to the agricultural sector.”

Vice Chancellor Dr HS Baweja described the partnership as a “historic moment” and the beginning of a structured and funded research collaboration with one of the world’s leading crop science companies.

“Bayer’s scientific expertise and product portfolio, combined with the University’s strengths in horticulture and forestry, will greatly benefit the farming community of the region,” Dr Baweja said. He added that the initiative would enhance students’ practical skills, improve their employability, and position the University as a regional hub for horticultural knowledge dissemination.

Dr Devina Vaidya, Director of Research, gave a detailed presentation on the University’s achievements in research, academics, and extension education. Dr Manica Tomar, Nodal Officer of the Bayer Learning Centre, welcomed the guests and provided an overview of the initiative. Dr Anil Handa, Head, Department of Plant Pathology, delivered the vote of thanks.