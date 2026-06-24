HDFC Bank CSR initiative strengthens SNS Library with reading cabins, digital hubs and study resources for UPSC, HPPSC, banking and other examinations

SOLAN: The Satyanand Stokes (SNS) Library of Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has established a dedicated ASPIRE Zone to support students preparing for administrative and other competitive examinations. The facility has been set up with support from HDFC Bank under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Harminder Singh Baweja inaugurated the ASPIRE Zone. Rajiv Bansal, Cluster Head at HDFC Bank, was also present on the occasion. The facility has been designed as a specialised study and resource centre for aspirants preparing for examinations such as UPSC, HPPSC, Agricultural Research Service (ARS), Forest Services and banking sector recruitment tests.

Under the initiative, HDFC Bank has sponsored key infrastructure, including modular reading cabins, digital hubs for accessing online study material, ten book racks and a collection of books related to competitive examinations. The addition of these resources has further strengthened the SNS Library, which now houses more than 85,000 resources, including books, journals, theses, e-books and e-journals.

Dedicating the facility to students, research scholars and scientists, Prof. Baweja said the university has significantly expanded access to digital learning resources. He noted that students can now access more than 1.3 million e-books and over five lakh magazines, newspapers and journals from across the world through the Perlego and Magzter databases.

The Vice-Chancellor said the SNS Library now covers an area of 3,975 square metres and provides a dedicated reading space of 665 square metres with seating capacity for over 500 users. The facility is supported by high-speed Wi-Fi, enabling uninterrupted access to digital information and online learning resources.

The library is equipped with several modern facilities, including the One Nation One Subscription (ONOS) platform, RFID technology, Open Public Access Catalogue (OPAC), KOHA Library Management System, a multimedia centre, book club, plagiarism detection services and a dedicated section for competitive examination preparation.

Prof. Baweja appreciated HDFC Bank for supporting the initiative and said the university library has earned recognition from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for the digitisation of documents and effective utilisation of CeRA resources. He urged students to make full use of the ASPIRE Zone and prepare for national and state-level competitive examinations.

Addressing the gathering, Rajiv Bansal encouraged students to explore career opportunities in the banking sector and make use of available banking products and services. He also motivated them to consider entrepreneurship as a career option while preparing for competitive examinations.

University officials said the new facility is expected to provide a focused academic environment and better access to study material for students aiming to secure careers in public services and other professional sectors.